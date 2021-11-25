ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mother fatally shot while lighting candles at slain son’s memorial

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP/WFLA) — A Chicago woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning just steps away from her 14-year-old son’s memorial who was also fatally shot weeks prior.

Delisa Tucker was lighting candles for her slain son when she was shot in the chest and killed, according to the Chicago Sun-Times .

Friends took to GoFundMe to cover funeral and burial costs for the mother and son, saying, “I’m just trying to figure out why??? This world is so cold.”

Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

