It was Black Friday 2019, and I’d saved up to build my first serious gaming rig. I’d worked at PC Invasion for a year, coasting by on my meager GTX 950. I’d always bought an Nvidia GPU, and it was almost always on a budget. But the cards never gave me any hassle. I’d heard some unsettling stories about AMD GPUs, but when it came time to build my machine, the price differences between the manufacturers’ cards made me waver. The card I wanted, an RTX 2070, was $500 USD. But the RX 5700 XT was $370 USD. They were similar in performance, so I figured, “what the hell?” Unfortunately, I bought everything off of Newegg, which only lets you return items for the same items. No general returns.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO