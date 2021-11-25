PUBLIC NOTICE

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEREAS the Council of the Corporation of the Township of Algonquin Highlands has declared part of the original shore road allowance in front of Lot 19, Concession 7, in the geographic Township of McClintock, in the Township of Algonquin Highlands, County of Haliburton, to be surplus. TAKE NOTICE that...

SFGate

'We're f—ked': A popular Northern California tourism spot's 'land grab' ignites fight with town

Mendocino County's Skunk Train, a popular tourism attraction that takes visitors on a scenic 3.5-mile ride around the Fort Bragg area, believes it is a public utility. That classification matters because under California law, railroads that are considered to be public utilities have eminent domain rights, meaning they can seize private property for public use. After nearly 20 years of attempting to acquire the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site near the city of Fort Bragg, an ongoing war of words with city officials and an ill-timed "oversight" on behalf of the city's attorneys, the company that owns the Skunk Train used eminent domain to acquire 270 acres of land that includes the mill site as well as 20% of the city of Fort Bragg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Unanimously Approves Bill To Legalize Outdoor Dining Structures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some outdoor dining changes made during the pandemic could soon become permanent in Philadelphia. City Council unanimously approved a bill Thursday to legalize outdoor dining structures — known as streeteries. The bill only allows them in parts of the city, including Center City, University City and East Passyunk. Mayor Jim Kenney still has to sign the bill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Fiscal committee approves funds to address shortage of hospital beds

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette offered a stark visual Thursday when she asked state fiscal officials for more flexibility spending $90 million in federal aid tackling the state’s hospital bed shortage.  Moving a single elder who doesn’t need acute hospital care to a nursing home would allow hospitals to treat as many as […] The post Fiscal committee approves funds to address shortage of hospital beds appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH SERVICES
KX News

North Dakota to receive more than $63M for water infrastructure

Next year, North Dakota will be receiving more than $63 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure. The $63,041,000 will be used for wastewater and drinking water projects. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan says this funding will help create jobs all while updating the nation’s water infrastructure and addressing issues like lead […]
POLITICS
KATC News

FEMA: $2.5 billion in aid provided for Ida recovery

It’s been three months since Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever strike the U.S. As Louisianans rebuild, over $2.5 billion in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments support their ongoing recovery.
ENVIRONMENT
beckershospitalreview.com

94% of BCBS of North Dakota employees to receive $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is awarding $500 to 94 percent of its employees — those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received an approved exception. The move is a response to local labor shortages and serves as an incentive to reach higher employee vaccination, Dan Conrad, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota CEO, told the Grand Forks Herald.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Rugby Public School district bond vote set for Wednesday

RUGBY, N.D. – Residents in the Rugby Public School district will vote Wednesday on whether to approve $7.8 million in bonding to expand and renovate Ely Elementary School. The proposed plan calls for adding classroom space, updating some existing classrooms, installing updated safety features, and expanding the cafeteria and recreation areas.
RUGBY, ND
nd.gov

Order of Immediate Suspension of Kaitlin Kastet

The Commissioner of the Department of Financial Institutions has issued an Order suspending Kaitlin Kastet, a former employee of First Community Credit Union, Jamestown, North Dakota, from employment or otherwise participating in the affairs of any financial corporation, financial institution, credit union, or other entity licensed by the North Dakota Department of Financial Institutions. The party listed in this Order has been provided the opportunity to request a hearing pursuant to law. A copy of the Order can be found here: Order.
JAMESTOWN, ND
phlcouncil.com

STATEMENT FROM COUNCILMEMBER JAMIE GAUTHIER REGARDING THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA APPROACHING THE GRIM MILESTONE OF 500 HOMICIDES

PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) today issued the following statement on the City of Philadelphia approaching the grim milestone of 500 homicides:. “I am deeply saddened that our city is one homicide away from the grim milestone of 500 homicides, with over a month left in 2021. More than a statistic, each homicide represents lives cut short, traumatized family, friends, and community members, and residents who feel trapped and threatened in neighborhoods inundated with relentless gunfire. This figure represents children who don’t feel safe traveling to and from school, business owners who don’t feel safe operating, first responders who internalize the pain of losing lives again and again, and people looking to leave this city at the first available opportunity. And in this way, the impact of 500 homicides is more than we can competently quantify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

