PUBLIC NOTICE

PHILADELPHIA – Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (3rd District) today issued the following statement on the City of Philadelphia approaching the grim milestone of 500 homicides:. “I am deeply saddened that our city is one homicide away from the grim milestone of 500 homicides, with over a month left in 2021. More than a statistic, each homicide represents lives cut short, traumatized family, friends, and community members, and residents who feel trapped and threatened in neighborhoods inundated with relentless gunfire. This figure represents children who don’t feel safe traveling to and from school, business owners who don’t feel safe operating, first responders who internalize the pain of losing lives again and again, and people looking to leave this city at the first available opportunity. And in this way, the impact of 500 homicides is more than we can competently quantify.
