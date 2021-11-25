PUBLIC NOTICE

Mendocino County's Skunk Train, a popular tourism attraction that takes visitors on a scenic 3.5-mile ride around the Fort Bragg area, believes it is a public utility. That classification matters because under California law, railroads that are considered to be public utilities have eminent domain rights, meaning they can seize private property for public use. After nearly 20 years of attempting to acquire the vacant Georgia-Pacific mill site near the city of Fort Bragg, an ongoing war of words with city officials and an ill-timed "oversight" on behalf of the city's attorneys, the company that owns the Skunk Train used eminent domain to acquire 270 acres of land that includes the mill site as well as 20% of the city of Fort Bragg.

