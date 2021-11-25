Officer Involved Shooting being investigated by DCI

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After six days when a 17-year-old boy, Peyton Blitstein, in Aurora was shot and killed, it’s still not clear at this point if any charges will be filed. Peyton’s family is speaking out. “You just hope that you know you can get the right information out so that people know who he actually was and what he was all about, and Peyton was an unbelievable person,” said Todd Blitstein, Peyton’s father. Peyton Blitstein (credit: Blitstein family) Blitstein said Peyton had many friends, loved the military and wanted to join the U.S. Air Force to become a fighter pilot upon...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO