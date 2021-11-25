ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Involved Shooting being investigated by DCI

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus,...

Western Iowa Today

State DCI Handling Fatal Shooting Involving Law Enforcement In Appanoose County

(Centerville, IA) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is handling a fatal shooting case involving law enforcement officers. Two Centerville police officers and an Appanoose County deputy were following up on a domestic assault report Sunday when they were engaged in a shootout. One person was killed, but the officers weren’t hurt. No names have been released. The officers have been placed on critical incident leave.
Update - DCI Investigating Appanoose County Officer Involved Shooting

Centerville, Iowa - DCI agents continue to investigate the circumstances that lead to the November 21 officer-involved shooting in rural Appanoose County. The DCI has identified the person killed as 45 year old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Initiative Improves How Sexual-Assault Kits Are Handled

Communications Specialist-Office of the Attorney General. The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.
