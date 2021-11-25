ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Black Friday Deal: Get 64% off Babbel's top-rated language-learning software

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWYRd_0d6u3cNZ00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you're looking for a raise or a promotion, picking up a second language is a great way to earn it. One study showed that learning a new language led to an average salary increase of 2%. Most of us find it hard to learn a language with our busy schedules not having the space for rigorous in-person classes and regular conversation with native speakers.

There's a way to put that time in without blocking out your calendar, with language eLearning platforms like Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, and Babbel. You can use these to fit in language practice whenever you find yourself with a spare 15 minutes, whether it's during your commute, on your lunch hour, or when you're winding down from a long day.

With Black Friday coming up, you can take advantage of deals on software like the discount on a lifetime subscription to Babbel. Normally $499, you can get access to all 14 languages on Babbel for life and it's only $179. Save more than $300 on the eLearning program that PCMag said "With Babbel, you learn concepts, words, and phrases unique to the language at hand—it's not a cookie-cutter course for each language, the way many of its competitors are. If you find other apps too easy, Babbel might be up your alley."

Learning a new language is deeply satisfying and provides learners with a better, more enriched life. With 14 languages covering a wide range of useful topics, you'll be gabbing like a native speaker in no time. Loved by customers, Babbel has a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot after 17,000 reviews. You can be confident that you're getting your money's worth with this app.

Get Babbel today and start learning a new language today. Save over $300 and pay the discounted price of $179 for lifetime access to all of Babbel's programs and languages, including future additions. This deal is just for Black Friday though, so get it today and don't miss out!

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pulseroll Black Friday deal 2021: Get 30% off the massage gun

There’s no two ways about it: Black Friday is already upon us. While the day itself doesn’t fall until 26 November, plenty of retailers, including Currys, Very, Amazon, and Boots have begun to drop their early deals, with some starting as early as the first week of November. Whatever big-ticket item you’re looking to pick up – from home appliances to tech or even a new TV, laptop or mattress – this is traditionally the best time of year to bag a bargain.This is also true when it comes to the world of sport and fitness – those shiny new...
SHOPPING
loudersound.com

Get $150 off the Beats Studio3 in this brilliant Black Friday deal

The Black Friday wireless headphones deals are already starting to filter through ahead of the day itself which is great news if you’re looking to grab an early bargain. And right now over at Best Buy, they’re selling the Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones for $199 - that’s down from the list price of $349.99 meaning you’ll save a lip-smacking $150.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Best price ever: Babbel's Lifetime Language Learning Subscription drops to $179 ($320 off)

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The cheapest price ever for a lifetime Babbel subscription has returned, offering holiday shoppers $320 in savings on a populargift idea, with access to 14 languages.
APPLE
The Independent

Ghd Black Friday deal 2021: Get 20% off the coveted gold straighteners in the brand’s sale

You literally can’t spell good hair day without ghd. The haircare brand is actually an acronym for the phrase, so it’s safe to say you’re in good hands with its products.Taming our tresses is no easy feat, taking time, money and a whole lot of patience. But, thanks to Black Friday, it has gotten a little easier on the money front at least, with a mega saving to be had on these ghd straighteners.Officially kicking off on 26 November, Black Friday brings some of the best bargains across beauty and perfume, fashion and jewellery, home appliances and more. And here...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Language Learning#Black Friday#Pcmag
hometheaterreview.com

Best Black Friday SVS Subwoofer Deals: Top Rated Models at Rock Bottom Prices

Black Friday is hitting hard! For the first time ever, the legendary SVS 1000 and 2000 Series subwoofers are on sale at the lowest prices available, starting right now! The most popular subwoofers in SVS history, acclaimed SB-1000 ($449.99) and SB-2000 ($499.99) sealed cabinet models and PB-1000 ($499.99) and PB-2000 ($699.99) ported cabinet models are now available for a seismic Black Friday deal, but only while supplies last!
ELECTRONICS
Itproportal

Find the top web hosting with InMotion Hosting’s Black Friday deals

Ranking among the best web hosting services for good reason, InMotion Hosting is an industry veteran offering a wide range of web hosting, from shared to VPS and all the way through to WordPress and dedicated hosting. Our InMotion Hosting review remarked on its breadth of web hosting packages and...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Shopping
reviewed.com

Black Friday deals: Get 50% off Revlon's One-Step hair dryer brush at Walmart

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Say goodbye to frizzy hair! If you're looking to create salon-quality styles from the comfort and convenience of your home, we have good news. You can pick up one of our favorite do-it-all hairstyling tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer, for a serious discount at Walmart as part of its Black Friday sales.
HAIR CARE
mensjournal.com

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals Will Get You Up To 90% Off!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. We are getting down to the wire folks....
SHOPPING
IGN

Best Black Friday Apple Deals in the UK: Today's Top Deals

Black Friday is just days away now. If you've been waiting for this mega savings season to upgrade your collection of Apple products and accessories, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon are offering some great discounts on everything Apple. Now's the best time to grab yourself some new headphones,...
SHOPPING
The Weather Channel

Get $20 off this cordless spinning mop as a Black Friday Doorbuster deal!

This product was selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. With winter coming down the pike and the prospect of staying inside...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Lowe's Black Friday Deals on Bathroom Vanities: Up to 40% off

Save on vanities of all varieties, with and without mirrors, single and double sinks, with drawers or doors, and more. Prices start at $199. Shop Now at Lowe's Tips Pictured is the allen + roth Helena 30" Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara Engineered Marble Top for $499 (a savings of $400). Many are delivered for free, but some incur shipping fees. Pickup may be available as well.
SHOPPING
prima.co.uk

Boden's Black Friday sale: How to get up to 40% off

After a few teaser deals, Boden's Black Friday sale is officially here for 2021. The brand has switched from select reductions, to a generous offering of up to 40% off everything. Boden's upped its game in recent years when it comes to design. The quality has always been excellent, but...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Williamson Source

Preview Some of Amazon’s Top Black Friday Deals for 2021

This year, Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event will offer more deals than ever before, featuring products from well-known brands and companies to small businesses and independent artisans. Plus, customers have access to expertly curated guides to help them find the perfect gifts for family and friends this holiday season. Starting...
INTERNET
T3.com

Black Friday binocular deals: these top Canon stargazing binoculars are £100 off

If you want to gaze into the heavens, a pair of binoculars can make an excellent choice, and right now there's £100 off the Canon 18x50 IS AW binoculars at Currys. When it comes to stargazing, these are some of the best binoculars you can buy. They're compact and light enough to take out with you on a night walk, without having to faff around with a tripod – nice and versatile, and perfect for casual stargazing. The rubberised coating aids grip, while waterproofing is key if there's a chance you might get caught out in a shower.
SHOPPING
LiveScience

Get 50% off with this Black Friday Bowflex treadmill deal

Winter is drawing in and the nights are growing longer, but that doesn’t mean that your fitness needs to hibernate too. If you like running but hate the cold, we may have an amazing Black Friday treadmill deal for you. The Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill is on sale now at BestBuy...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Get a top-rated Tuft & Needle mattress for under $550 this Black Friday

The early Tuft & Needle Black Friday mattress sale is now live, with 15% off memory foam and hybrid beds. With the discount, the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress now starts at $548.25 (was $645) in the sale, with a queen size costing $760.75. This Black Friday mattress deal is...
SHOPPING
The Hill

The Hill

399K+
Followers
47K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy