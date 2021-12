European youth footwear brand Kickers has unveiled the Daltrey Chuk, a new hybrid boot made in collaboration with London's Goodhood. Kickers turned to its own archives to guide the design of the Daltrey Chuk, combining two of its most iconic models: the Chukka and the Daltrey Boots. As a result, the new boots come equipped with premium suede uppers with triple stitching, padded collars, and signature green and red tabs, all of which rests atop extra-thick outsoles. The new silhouette will likely appeal to those in search of a robust, low-cut boot that, aesthetically, is in the same vein as Clarks.

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO