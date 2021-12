Each year, as we head into the holiday season, I’m impressed again by the generosity and compassion of our community. There are so many people who freely give their time and resources to help make sure that everyone has the support they need this time of year. There are so many companies and organizations that offer volunteer support as well as financial support to programs like Sub for Santa that provide help for community members during the holidays. Sub for Santa, which is now in its 38th year, has always relied on strong partnerships and generous donors for its success. During the past two years, I have been amazed to see how quickly the program and its supporters have adapted to changing circumstances to make sure that families who need the most help can receive the resources they need.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO