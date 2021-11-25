ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I buy Boeing shares after Wells Fargo increased its price target?

By Invezz
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares have weakened from $278 to $204 since March 15, 2021, and the current price stands at $210. Boeing reported weaker than expected third-quarter results in October; while, Dave Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, expects that airlines around the world would be ready to ramp up international...

Benzinga

Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Targets On Water Utility Companies

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder updated his price targets on some water utility companies. Reeder raised the price target for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to $77 (an upside of 11%) from $76 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. He double upgraded SJW Group to Overweight from Underweight in early...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Should you buy Salesforce shares after issuing disappointing FQ4 guidance?

Salesforce.com shares on Tuesday declined by 3.97%. The stock plunged by more than 6% in the after-hours session after announcing its FQ3 results. The company beat expectations on revenue and earnings but issued weak FQ4 guidance. On Tuesday, Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares declined by nearly 4% ahead of its FQ3...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley boosted Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) price target from $275 to $330. Zscaler shares rose 7.1% to $371.50 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) price target from $160 to $175. Applied Materials shares rose 1.9% to $150.00 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs cut the price...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo gets upgrade to Buy at Odeon as FSB assigns its best GSIB rating

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock rises 1.6% in premarket trading after Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrades the bank to Buy from Hold on the increased likelihood that regulatory restrictions will be lifted. Last week, the Financial Stability Board gave Wells Fargo (WFC) its best rating of 1 for Global Systematically...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Molson Coors is confident on 2021 targets but Wells Fargo warns long-term growth is still a challenge

Wells Fargo reports back on a fireside chat it held with Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) management. Analyst Chris Carey and team say the biggest takeaway was TAP seemed confident delivering against its 2021 targets despite volume pressure/weakness in scanner. The company's revitalization plan is also seen positioning it for the long-debated sustainable top-line growth.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Greif slips after Wells Fargo turns cautious with catalysts seen played out

Wells Fargo lowers its rating on Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Equal Weight from Overweight. The firm notes the recent outperformance for Greif (GEF) in relation to the broad market and position itself on the sidelines ahead of the company's earnings report. Analyst Gabe Hajde: "We are moving to the sidelines as...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy Harley Davidson shares in December 2021?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) shares continue to trade above $35 support after the US and the European Union ended a dispute on steel and aluminum tariffs. Harley-Davidson’s business continues to perform well, and the company’s momentum during the second quarter continued through the third fiscal quarter. Are you looking for...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell Pinduoduo stock as shares plunge 16% after FQ3 results?

Pinduoduo shares on Friday plummeted by more than 16% after reporting FQ3 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating EPS estimates. However, revenue for the quarter came short of expectations despite growing by more than 60% Y/Y. Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares are down more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy Arista Networks shares in December 2021?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares have advanced more than 40% since the beginning of October 2021; the company reported better than expected third-quarter results this month, and the company’s management expects another strong quarter. The new covid variant represents an issue. Arista Networks is an American computer networking company...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Boeing And Airbus: Buy After Dubai Airshow?

Orders and commitments are valued over $29 billion. On Day 4 of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) did not have any order announcements at the Dubai Airshow and also on the final day of the show there was nothing spectacular coming from the big jet makers. Airbus did make a single announcement during the day, but there is no use in providing daily coverage on a single small news announcement. Therefore, I have decided to skip a daily piece for Day 5 of the airshow and bundle it with a recap of the order activity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

J.P.Morgan restores buy call on Boeing after 1-1/2 years

(Reuters) - J.P.Morgan analysts have turned bullish on Boeing Co shares on the likelihood that China will soon allow the U.S. planemaker's 737 MAX jet to return to its skies following a global grounding. The brokerage gave an "outperform" rating to the stock on Thursday, saying the U.S. planemaker can...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

The appointment of Powell is likely more significant for Wells Fargo, which is currently dealing with more regulatory issues than other banks. Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) were trading nearly 4% higher as of 10:45 a.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although I suspect it is likely because of President Joe Biden's decision to reappoint Jerome Powell as the chairman of the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy Lemonade shares after the current dip?

Lemonade shares have weakened more than 15% on a weekly basis. Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares have weakened more than 15% last trading week, even though the company reported better than expected third-quarter results this month. Total revenue has increased by 100.6% Y/Y to $35.7 million, but the company is still not profitable.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Walmart stock gains after MKM analyst says buy, saying a more price discerning consumer should be a boon

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 0.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the discount retail giant got a bullish boost from MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk, who said the company is "doing the most, but getting the least credit." He raised his rating to buy and lifted his stock price target to $166 from $156. Kirk said Walmart has better inventory levels heading into the holidays, trends are accelerating while others are stagnating and is "best positioned" if the consumer becomes more price discerning given food and energy inflation. The stock had slumped 2.6% over the past three days, since Walmart reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, amid concerns over gross margin pressures. MKM's Kirk isn't so concerned, saying Walmart is diversifying away from food pressure, but is still gaining share against grocery peers. "Commentary on widening price gaps and not fully passing on inflation should concern other grocers but will be a boon to Walmart, particularly if the consumer becomes more value-conscious," Kirk wrote in a note to clients. Walmart's stock has slipped 4.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 2.8%.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell JD.com shares after outperforming Q3 Street expectations?

JD.com shares on Thursday surged more than 5% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company released its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating estimates. President Lei Xu lauded JD’s technological competencies and unique business model for the Q3 beat. On Thursday, JD.com Inc. (HKG:09618) shares...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Marriott (MAR) Stock: $185 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) have received a $185 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) have received a $185 price target from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten increased the price target from $171 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares following the company’s third quarter earnings.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Loopring After Its Plunge From a Record High?

Loopring uses the faster, cheaper Layer 2 of the extremely secure Ethereum protocol for transactions. Various bits of information and gossip hint at a possible alliance between Loopring and GameStop. GameStop itself seems to be working on an NFT marketplace related to Ethereum. Decentralized finance payment and liquidity token Loopring...
STOCKS

