UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Phelps Hunting Accident Identified

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on November 24th, 2021 at 5:30 PM deputies arrested four individuals while at a business in the Town of Junius. Albert George, 45, of 823 Eastern Ave Schenectady NY for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree. Gregory E Morton, 54, of 730 Bridge St Apt 2 Schenectady NY for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree. Veronica L Welch, 41, of 5 Saint Ann Lane Scotia NY for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and Elisia Maxwell, 30, of 485 Myrtle Ave Albany NY for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. The arrest stems from an investigation into a theft that had occurred at a local business. Upon locating a vehicle used in the crime, stolen merchandise was recovered along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. All four individuals were issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Junius on November 16th 2021 to answer the charges. 135 – 21SH14051.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO