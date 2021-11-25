ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps, NY

UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Phelps Hunting Accident Identified

By Greg Cotterill
 6 days ago
A 28-year old Gorham man was killed in a hunting accident Thanksgiving Day in Phelps. Zachary Barse shot a deer and was attempting to track it on the north side of Cross Road. Investigators say the track was leading back in the general direction of Barse’s hunting partner’s tree stand. As...

