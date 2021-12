One of four fridges stocked with donated food by Detroit Community Fridge, outside Hats Galore & More. Credit: Courtney Wise Randolph. If you drive down Gratiot near Harper in Detroit and glance toward Hats Galore & More, you might notice an addition to the surrounding landscape. A public refrigerator is installed on the side of the building. You can place your favorite food in it to share with people who need a meal, and you can take whatever you want out of it to eat. It’s one of four Detroit Community Fridges installed since August 2020, when Wayne State University students Alyssa Rogers and Emily Eicher decided to replicate a mutual aid project that took root in other cities during the pandemic to respond to increased food insecurity.

