Crockpot Christmas: 30 Holiday Slow Cooker Recipes

A classic made easy by the magic of the slow cooker. There is nothing, and I mean nothing, quite like a long-cooked homemade bolognese. It’s a flavor that a jar of storebought sauce just can’t touch no matter how hard it tries but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s something that’s difficult to make. It’s decidedly not – the deliciousness is all in the love and the time that goes into it and not in special skills or techniques. And this method makes it especially easy since it relies mostly on the magic of the slow cooker. It’s a flavorful, robust sauce thanks to two kinds of meat, a healthy splash of red wine, and plenty of herbs and veggies and I love to make a big ol’ batch of it so I can freeze the extra to use whenever a craving strikes. (And, believe me, it strikes a lot.)

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO