Crockpot Christmas: 30 Holiday Slow Cooker Recipes

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

Oh so many Christmas crock pot recipes fire...

littleelm.bubblelife.com

myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
chatelaine.com

The Ultimate Holiday Fruitcake Recipe

Traditional Christmas fruitcake: do you love it or loathe it?. This loaf is a much-beloved staple for us around the holidays—and our ultimate fruitcake recipe never fails. (It was developed by former food editor, Monda Rosenberg, who helmed the test kitchen from the 1977 for three decades, and we dug out this recipe from our archives!) We’ve even converted several fruitcake-averse staffers: they all agree that this cake is moist, flavourful and delicious. If you can, try to bake it early (anytime from now to two weeks before you want to eat it—especially before the holiday cookie season revs up) and wrap it in brandy-soaked cheesecloth so the flavours can work their magic on the cake.
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
Pharos-Tribune

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Trying a new recipe to celebrate Thanksgiving

It’s probably our coldest morning so far this fall. The mercury on the thermometer dipped down to almost 20 degrees. How thankful we are for a cozy house to live in. Some are not so fortunate. We should thank God every day for our many blessings, but as I write this, with Thanksgiving Day in a few days, it reminds us to be thankful.
RecipeGirl

Slow Cooker Stuffing

Slow Cooker Stuffing is the perfect stuffing recipe to make when you have limited space in the oven. Stuffing is awesome when it’s stuffed inside the turkey. But sometimes it’s not easy to make that happen. And some people prefer to make it outside the turkey anyways. My Mom always called it stuffing whether it was stuffed in the turkey or baked outside. Making slow cooker stuffing allows you to let it cook all on its own for several hours while you’re getting the rest of your meal ready.
cbslocal.com

SPONSORED: HATFIELD HOLIDAY RECIPES

SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE BUTTERNUT SQUASH MAC AND CHEESE. 1 pkg. (16 oz.) Recipe Essentials Sweet Italian Sausage. Preheat oven to 375F. Grease 13” x 9” x 2” baking dish, set aside. Place butternut squash on one baking sheet. Toss with 1 Tbsp. olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Place...
12tomatoes.com

Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce

A classic made easy by the magic of the slow cooker. There is nothing, and I mean nothing, quite like a long-cooked homemade bolognese. It’s a flavor that a jar of storebought sauce just can’t touch no matter how hard it tries but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s something that’s difficult to make. It’s decidedly not – the deliciousness is all in the love and the time that goes into it and not in special skills or techniques. And this method makes it especially easy since it relies mostly on the magic of the slow cooker. It’s a flavorful, robust sauce thanks to two kinds of meat, a healthy splash of red wine, and plenty of herbs and veggies and I love to make a big ol’ batch of it so I can freeze the extra to use whenever a craving strikes. (And, believe me, it strikes a lot.)
James Logie

Get Better in the Kitchen With a Slow Cooker

Do you open the fridge when it’s time to eat and just stare?. Do you have all the aspirations of creating sumptuous, healthy meals but freeze when it’s time to do so?. This is a problem that faces many people: They can’t cook.
hallmarkchannel.com

Dinner Recipe Ideas for the Holidays

Wrap spices in sachet (cheesecloth parcel tied with twine) Bring 6 liters of water to boil and add all other ingredients. Submerge turkey in brine for 24 hours in cooler or refrigerator. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spatchcok turkey by cutting out backbone and breaking breastplate. Rub turkey with oil...
30Seconds

Instant Pot™ Creamy Potato Corn Chowder Recipe: Comfort Food From Your Pressure Cooker

My friend Abbey shared a photo on social media of her dinner and I knew that I needed more information. I wasn’t the only one; several friends asked her for the recipe. It turns out that it’s an Instant Pot™ recipe that she found on AromaticEssence.co. According to Abbey's post, it's "a favorite by far!" I'm sold! Check out this easy-to-make comfort food recipe, perfect for cooler weather days.
Winston-Salem Journal

Sweet potato chili comes together easily in a slow cooker

Fall is here and winter is coming soon. That means it’s time to brush up on your chili recipe repertoire so your insides will feel as warm and toasty. Chili is a favorite fall dish, and often includes either chicken or beef. This recipe gets its protein from canned beans, with sweet potato adding the vitamin C and vitamin B6 that could help scare away winter colds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker beef short ribs: recipe

With Thanksgiving this Thursday – it's going to be a busy week in the kitchen for many families. So how about something easy for dinner. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a slow cooker recipe. Slow Cooker Beef Short Ribs with Ginger Mango Barbecue Sauce.
unewsonline.com

Slow Down This Holiday Season

Everyone fits into one of the following categories; either you think Christmas music should be played before Thanksgiving, or that it should only start being played after Thanksgiving. This season, it may feel harder than ever to not play “Jingle Bell Rock,” when promptly after Halloweekend, TikTok became overwhelmed with holiday wish lists. Though I stand firm in my conviction that Dean Martin ought not to play until after Turkey day, many are not convinced by this and feel that the Christmas season starts as soon as the Halloween decorations are put away.
callnewspapers.com

2021 Home for the Holidays Contest Super Soups: Crockpot Meatball Soup

2 – 12 ounce frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, green beans and peas) Spray crockpot with PAM. Put thawed meatballs and mixed vegetables in crockpot. Combine tomatoes, gravy, water, black pepper and garlic powder in bowl. Pour into crockpot. Hold salt. Taste at end of cooking. Add if needed. Cover...
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

