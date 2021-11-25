ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County, Ohio seeks to settle suit over female inmate tattoo photos

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnrGh_0d6u2Bhr00

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An Ohio county is seeking to settle a federal lawsuit over photographs taken of intimate tattoos of up to 682 female detainees for $2.5 million.

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to the settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge.

Another Justice family company is being sued; this one in Alabama

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2013 on behalf of women who were arrested for minor offenses between May 23, 2011, and April 30, 2014. Photos were taken of their tattoos on or near their intimate body parts when they were booked into the county jail.

The jail stopped the practice in April 2014.

Each woman is estimated to receive $2,735 under the plan. A third of the settlement would cover attorney fees, costs and expenses.

According to documents, the settlement does not include men, detainees charged with felonies or those who had tattoos photographed that were not in an intimate area.

Under terms of the settlement, the county would admit no wrongdoing. The sheriff’s office would be required to destroy the photos and cease taking intimate tattoo pictures of misdemeanor detainees.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30. Three new deaths were reported. These include a 70-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 68-year-old male who was unvaccinated.  Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Alabama State
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Government
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Nearly 9,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, ODH reports a total of 1,699,161 (+8,944) cases, leading to 86,878 (+425) hospitalizations and 10,807 (+42) admissions into the ICU. ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,587. The state is updating […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Kentucky after K9 alerts deputies to drugs

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A traffic stop leads to one man arrested after K9 “DRAGO” finds illegal drugs, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement says that deputies made the traffic stop and their K9 alerts them to the presence of drugs, including heroin and Xanax. They say that it also lead […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Ap#Justice#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Fayette County woman arrested for Felony Conspiracy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was arrested on Monday, November 29, 2021 for a bench warrant. Alma Johnson, 49, from Boomer was arrested for a bench warrant served out of circuit court. According to authorities, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Johnson was served another warrant containing two counts of Felony Conspiracy. Johnson […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio launches new tech to match families with foster children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New technology is bringing innovation to child welfare in Ohio, as the state’s foster care and adoption system announced a pair of tools to connect children with permanent homes. Ohio is the first state in the country to roll out what it’s calling “family mapping” technology, designed to help children in foster […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers Ptlm. Cassie Johnson 1 year later

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a crime that broke the heart of a city. Today marks one year since Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was fatally wounded in the line of duty. “We thought of her as a sister, and it still stings a bit when we think about what happened a year ago. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenlight Dispensary coming soon to West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A new medical-grade marijuana dispensary is expanding east. Founded in Arkansas, Greenlight Dispensary is traveling to the Mountain State. Stores are currently open in Arkansas and Missouri and plans are in motion for opening a store in Illinois. In West Virginia will be located in Princeton, Beckley, Lewisburg, Logan and Stollings. […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Commission president urges public to take COVID-19 precautions this winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This afternoon the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported an increase of 138 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County today, Wednesday, Dec. 1. Because of the increasing numbers and following the Thanksgiving holiday, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is warning residents of the county to take precautions to help prevent a “winter COVID […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Remains of Navy man from Ohio killed in Pearl Harbor identified

BARBERTON, OH (AP) – The remains of an Ohio sailor who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that 19-year-old Buford Dyer, of Barberton, was killed on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 who died on the battleship USS Oklahoma. The agency […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy