The CP Holiday Train will be virtual again in 2021, but you don't have to wait. We've got holiday video of 7 times the train visited Michigan in Christmas past. If I'm honest, it feels like we're still on the naughty list. Who would have thought at Christmas 2020 that we would still be dealing with the pandemic at Christmas of 2021? Nonetheless, here we are with virtual visits from Santa and another virtual concert instead of a live, in-person event.

