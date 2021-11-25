Zack Moss expected to be healthy scratch in Bills-Saints game

The Buffalo Bills are making a change to their rushing attack.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero , running back Zack Moss is expected to be a healthy scratch in Thursday’s Thanksgiving night matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Moss is averaging 3.5 yards per carry and has four rushing touchdowns plus 18 catches for 166 yards and a receiving touchdown this season.

He has recently seen a decrease in snaps in recent weeks and now the team is officially turning elsewhere in Devin Singletary and Matt Breida.

Listen to Buffalo sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Bills team gear

Singletary is averaging five yards per carry, rushing for 415 yards and two touchdowns this season while also hauling in 25 catches for 114 yards.

Breida has just 12 carries for 83 yards this season but has been suiting up and seeing an increased role in the offense recently.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram