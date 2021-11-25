Thanksgiving: exploring the true horror of a widely celebrated holiday

Thanksgiving is just days away, and that means the countdown is on to the big meal and family gatherings. While you can enjoy this day of gratitude anywhere, per The New York Times, WalletHub shared the 10 best and worst places in the United States to celebrate based on five categories. "Celebrations and traditions" was based on the amount of community celebrations, holiday stores, and internet-related searches, "cost and affordability" included the local price of turkey, trimmings, and the amount of affordable restaurants and hotels, "safety and accessibility" featured the vaccination rates, crime, pedestrian and auto safety, flight delays, and traffic, "giving thanks" included volunteer opportunities and charitable organizations and contributions, and "weather" was factored by the temperature and conditions on Thanksgiving in comparison to the national average. Atlanta, Georgia, topped the list as the best location for Thanksgiving festivities, as it ranks first in celebrations, traditions, and giving thanks. Orlando, Florida, came in second based on its third place ranking in celebrations and traditions and 11th place ranking in weather.

