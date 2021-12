Paternity leave can benefit all members of a family, with studies showing that it can improve the bond between father and child as well as maternal mental health and postpartum recovery. But less than half of surgical program directors in the United States have reported that their institution has a formal paternity leave policy. A new study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital surveyed surgical program directors to understand attitudes and perceptions around paternity leave, finding that stigma against male residents taking parental leave was common and that men often did not take the full amount of time offered for leave. Results are published in JAMA Surgery.

