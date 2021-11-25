Steelers' Joe Haden: Returns to practice

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had no answers for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. After losing to Cincinnati 41-10, Pittsburgh seems to be losing control of the season. Ben Roethlisberger was awful and gets real with what happened in the game. According to Steelers Depot, Ben Roethlisberger claims, “We got our butt...
The Pittsburgh Steelers just added some depth to the defensive line. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Adams, a former third round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Auburn, has been in the NFL...
There is some speculation that Ben Roethlisberger could play for a team other than the Steelers next season. Could there be any truth to this?. Steelers fans will forever cherish Ben Roethlisberger for the two Super Bowls he helped bring to this team earlier in his career. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and we know the clock is ticking on Big Ben’s career… or is it?
Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Wednesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day. Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback...
At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two quarterbacks preparing to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. There’s Mason Rudolph, last week’s emergency starter with Ben Roethlisberger placed on the Reserve/COVID list at the last minute. And there’s Roethlisberger himself, still on the COVID-19 list, but according to Matt Canada, preparing like he’ll be cleared to play this weekend.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) all missed their second-straight practice as the team continues preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers. In more encouraging news, guard Trai Turner (ankle) returned to the practice field as a full participant after sitting...
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without T.J. Watt and Joe Haden for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per the team's injury report. Watt won't play due to hip and knee injuries while Haden is dealing with a foot issue. Starting guard Kevin Dotson was also ruled out with an ankle issue.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping injured defensive stars T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden will be back when they travel to Cincinnati on Sunday. All three sat out a 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Watt is dealing with hip and knee injuries while Haden is nursing a sprained foot and Fitzpatrick is […]
Some discouraging news out of Steelers practice on Thursday.
Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt when they head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The team ruled Watt out due to hip and knee injuries suffered in last week's tie with Detroit. Cornerback Joe Haden and starting left guard Kevin...
Mason Rudolph acknowledged that he had no communication with Ben Roethlisberger after Roethlisberger was ruled out of last Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19. So it should come as no surprise that Rudolph has not received any inside information as it relates to Roethlisberger's status for the Steelers' upcoming road game against the Chargers just three days away.
It appears reinforcements are on the way. And just in the nick of time. Last Sunday night, the Steelers faced the Los Angeles Chargers with a defense weakened by the absence of T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Isaiahh Loudermilk, and that reality made the chore of defending Justin Herbert and his stable of weapons too difficult for the personnel on hand.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough challenge on Sunday afternoon as they will be playing the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12. Ahead of that big divisional game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the overall health of the team. “From an injury standpoint, we had two guys...
Comments / 0