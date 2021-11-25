ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Joe Haden: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Haden (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers sign defensive lineman to active roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers just added some depth to the defensive line. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Adams, a former third round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Auburn, has been in the NFL...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

Could Ben Roethlisberger play for a team other than the Steelers in 2022?

There is some speculation that Ben Roethlisberger could play for a team other than the Steelers next season. Could there be any truth to this?. Steelers fans will forever cherish Ben Roethlisberger for the two Super Bowls he helped bring to this team earlier in his career. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and we know the clock is ticking on Big Ben’s career… or is it?
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Watt, Haden, Turner, Dotson All Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Wednesday offering shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day. Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Canada Says He Speaks With Roethlisberger Every Day, Who Is ‘Preparing Like He’s Going To Be There’

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two quarterbacks preparing to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. There’s Mason Rudolph, last week’s emergency starter with Ben Roethlisberger placed on the Reserve/COVID list at the last minute. And there’s Roethlisberger himself, still on the COVID-19 list, but according to Matt Canada, preparing like he’ll be cleared to play this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Watt, Haden, Dotson Each Miss 2nd Straight Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) all missed their second-straight practice as the team continues preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers. In more encouraging news, guard Trai Turner (ankle) returned to the practice field as a full participant after sitting...
NFL
theScore

Steelers rule out Watt, Haden for SNF vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without T.J. Watt and Joe Haden for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per the team's injury report. Watt won't play due to hip and knee injuries while Haden is dealing with a foot issue. Starting guard Kevin Dotson was also ruled out with an ankle issue.
NFL
recordargusnews.com

Steelers playing waiting game on injured stars Watt, Haden

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping injured defensive stars T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden will be back when they travel to Cincinnati on Sunday. All three sat out a 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Watt is dealing with hip and knee injuries while Haden is nursing a sprained foot and Fitzpatrick is […]
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Watt and Haden miss practice again Thursday

Some discouraging news out of Steelers practice on Thursday. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day.
NFL
WJAC TV

No Watt, Haden or Dotson for Steelers as they head to LA

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt when they head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The team ruled Watt out due to hip and knee injuries suffered in last week's tie with Detroit. Cornerback Joe Haden and starting left guard Kevin...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers' Mason Rudolph says he has no inside knowledge on Ben Roethlisberger's possible status vs. Chargers

Mason Rudolph acknowledged that he had no communication with Ben Roethlisberger after Roethlisberger was ruled out of last Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19. So it should come as no surprise that Rudolph has not received any inside information as it relates to Roethlisberger's status for the Steelers' upcoming road game against the Chargers just three days away.
NFL
steelers.com

T.J., Minkah, Haden expected to return

It appears reinforcements are on the way. And just in the nick of time. Last Sunday night, the Steelers faced the Los Angeles Chargers with a defense weakened by the absence of T.J. Watt, Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Isaiahh Loudermilk, and that reality made the chore of defending Justin Herbert and his stable of weapons too difficult for the personnel on hand.
NFL

