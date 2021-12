ST. LOUIS — Ashton is a bright, smart 13-year-old with a yearning for learning! History excites him as does reading a great book. His creativity and imagination make him one of the best storytellers you have ever heard. Ashton is quick to share his cooking skills and can whip up scrambled eggs, French toast, and a fantastic taco. He even enjoys washing dishes after he cooks… a much-needed skill in any kitchen!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO