Philadelphia marks 500th homicide in 2021 after woman fatally shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were fatally shot Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, bringing the city’s homicide count for the year to 91, and inching closer to a grisly record set a quarter century ago. (credit: CBS) The night’s first homicide happened at the Winner gas station on the 600 block of West Broadway Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. A man was shot and later died at a local hospital. Police say the shooting was preceded by “some type of exchange” that happened in the gas station’s parking lot. It’s unknown if the victim knew the shooter. Police say the second homicide happened after a double shooting a couple hours later on the 3100 block of Logan Ave North. One of the victims in this case died, and one survived. The city’s record for homicides, 97, was set in 1995. More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Nov. 30: Defense Says Former Cop Will Testify, 4 Jurors Seated Twin Cities Entrepreneur Dreaming Big After Small Popcorn Business Gets Boost From Stephen Colbert Parents Speaking Out After Multiple Fights Break Out At Hopkins H.S. Police Break Up ‘Fisticuffs’ At MSP Airport

