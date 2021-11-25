ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Philadelphia marks 500th homicide in 2021 after woman fatally shot

By Louis Casiano
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia hit a grim milestone Wednesday as the city experienced its 500th homicide of the year, one which has plagued multiple cities with increasing levels of violence following years of relative peace. The latest killing involved a 55-year-old woman found by police officers shot multiple times around 4:30 p.m....

vernon Carlow
5d ago

So please explain how tighter gun laws are gonna stop the current illegal gun sales. Maybe you should put more energy into arresting those in the illegal gun sales business. New laws aren't going to stop them.

Arlene Fisher
5d ago

No reason to go there unless your suicidal. Went from a jewel in America to a crime ridden disaster, thank liberal politions for the demise.

Up.U.Ass
5d ago

Well,Look At The Bright Side That’s 500 Dead ☠️ People That Can Still Vote 🗳 For Biden

