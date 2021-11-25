ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Activate Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have activated Minkah Fitzpatrick, per a club announcement. After a short stint on the COVID-19 list, the star defensive back will be eligible to play against the Bengals on Sunday. Fitzpatrick tested positive on Nov. 15, forcing him to the reserve list, per the league’s protocols....

www.profootballrumors.com

Comments / 0

