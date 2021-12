The Timberwolves didn't have Patrick Beverley for most of their win over Miami and Karl-Anthony Towns out because of foul trouble in the first half. They didn't have Beverley for all of Saturday's two-overtime win over Philadelphia because of a left adductor strain and Towns fouled out late in the fourth quarter. The Wolves still won both games and are sitting at .500 after their first 20 games of the season.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO