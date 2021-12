Swift (shoulder) could miss multiple games, though he wants to return in short order, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. This could be a case where team and player don't quite see eye-to-eye, with the winless Lions unlikely to rush one of their few core players back into action before his shoulder heals. Swift hasn't been ruled out, but it does seem more likely than not by the end of the week, with Jamaal Williams then in line for a lead role Sunday against the Broncos. Behind Williams, the Lions have rookie back Jermar Jefferson and 27-year-old journeyman Godwin Igwebuike on the active roster, or Craig Reynolds on the practice squad. Swift isn't practicing Wednesday, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO