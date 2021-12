On Nov. 30, Allyson Felix’s Saysh brand will be honored as Launch of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about how she became a footwear entrepreneur. Just before Allyson Felix headed to Tokyo in July for the 2021 Olympics, she showed off a new shoe. But it wasn’t the usual athlete endorsement: The track-and-field star had announced the launch of her own brand, Saysh. With the women’s lifestyle footwear line came both a new lifestyle sneaker as well as the sprinter’s custom running spikes, which she used to...

