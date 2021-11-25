Santa to make appearances on RTA Holiday Bus

Santa Claus

DAYTON — The holiday season is in full swing and Greater Dayton RTA will be spreading cheer and offering opportunities to see Santa Claus on their Holiday Bus.

According to a release, RTA’s Holiday Bus has a festive Christmas design and will run different routes each day.

According to RTA’s website, all rides with Santa are two hours long.

Customers looking to catch a ride with Santa can do so on the following dates:

Sunday, Nov. 28: Route 7 — 11:35 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2: Route 4 — 3:10 p.m. - 6:06 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5: Route 18/19 — 11:55 a.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Route 9 — 4:12 p.m. - 6:37 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11: Route 34 — 9:44 a.m. - 11:14 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 13:Route 11 — 3:35 p.m. - 6:37 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Route 4 — 4:22 p.m. - 7:03 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19: Route 14 — 4:55 p.m. - 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Route 12 — 12:24 p.m. - 2:58 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24: Route 4 — 9:15 a.m. - 11:35 a.m.

Information about the bus schedule can be found here.

