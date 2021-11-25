ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Encore: Author Kati Marton explores Angela Merkel's impact on Germany and the world

By Interviews
NPR
 6 days ago

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with author Kati Marton about her biography of Angela Merkel, The Chancellor, and what the politician's departure means for Germany and the world. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) SARAH MCCAMMON: It seems as though Angela Merkel has been the leader of Germany forever, and in...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel, Scholz Call COVID-19 Meeting With State Leaders

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and her soon-to-be successor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with German state leaders on Tuesday on further measures to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the new Omicron variant, government sources said. The videocall is set to take place after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kati Marton
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Donald Trump
kfgo.com

In muddle of Merkel exit, COVID’s fourth wave catches Germany out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) – For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Germany's new government: what the world can expect in a post-Merkel era

Leaders of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) have reached a deal on their coalition agreement for government, paving the way for a new administration to replace that of Angela Merkel. The agreement is the product of negotiation by some 22 working groups, with around 300 participants from...
POLITICS
CBS News

Olaf Scholz set to succeed Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany is entering a new era of leadership after 16 years under the helm of center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel. The country will soon be run by a center-left government led by Olaf Scholz, a social democrat. Scholz will head a three-party coalition joining forces with the progressive Greens and pro-business Free Democrats. CBS News reporter Anna Noryskiewicz joins CBSN to discuss the latest out of Germany.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Germany#East Germany#Npr#Communist#Stasi
WDBO

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel's rule

BERLIN — (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social...
POLITICS
BBC

Germany's Scholz seals deal to end Merkel era

Olaf Scholz will head a three-party coalition with broad plans for Germany's transition to a green economy, under a deal to end 16 years of government led by Angela Merkel. Almost two months after his Social Democrat party won federal elections, he will go into power with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats.
POLITICS
The Independent

The end of the Angela Merkel era: Germany will get new government in first week of December

Angela Merkel’s days as German chancellor are now numbered – at fewer than 15 – after the three parties that emerged victorious from September’s election agreed to form a centre-left government, which is set to take office around 6 December, party leaders said on Wednesday.Finance minister Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democrats (SPD) came out on top in the four-yearly Bundestag elections on 27 September with over 25 per cent of the vote, will succeed Merkel at the head of the first ever three-way coalition at national level, made up of the SPD, the pro-environment Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NPR

Germany's post-Angela Merkel government has agreed on a new direction for the country

Leaders of the three parties set to form Germany's new government have announced a coalition deal to make Social Democrat Olaf Scholz the country's next chancellor. Germany met its new post-Angela Merkel government today. The three political parties that have been negotiating for weeks agreed on the shape of their new coalition under a new chancellor. They also agreed on a long list of priorities and a new direction for Germany.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Highly dramatic situation’: Germany’s Merkel warns tighter Covid restrictions needed

Germany needs tighter coronavirus restrictions to control a record wave of infections the chancellor, Angela Merkel, said on Monday after the country’s health minister warned that people would be “vaccinated, recovered, or dead” by the end of the winter.More than 30,000 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours after records well above 50,000 a day were counted. Hospitals in some regions, such as Saxony in the east and Bavaria in the south, have warned that their intensive care units have been overwhelmed and forced to turn patients away, transferring them to other hospitals.“We are in a highly dramatic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

In photos: The Era of Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel: an era ends—and with it a project unique in the world. Between 1991 and 2021 this remarkable politician was photographed year after year, with a short hiatus, by Herlinde Koelbl. Each time they came together, a headshot and a three-quarter-length shot were taken before a plain white background; images that document with authenticity the astonishing ascent of a 37-year-old political outsider to become one of the most powerful politicians in the free world. This long-term photo study strikingly shows how the traces of power changed Merkel, who at the start of this extraordinary photographic ritual was still almost...
PHOTOGRAPHY
kdal610.com

Germany’s Merkel urged Lukashenko to accept UN, EU aid for migrants – spokesperson

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke again with Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, stressing the need to let the United Nations and the European Commission provide aid to migrants stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland. “Chancellor Merkel spoke again with Mr Lukashenko,” her spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “She...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy