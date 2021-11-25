A different type of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world

From 61 passengers on two planes to the Netherlands to 13 players on a Portugal soccer team, the Omicron variant is quickly moving its way through the world. This new variant, which was first identified in South Africa, has been detected in about 20 counties so far, per The Washington Post. As a result, many virus experts are already sounding the alarm. Countries have halted flights and introduced new travel restrictions to try to mitigate the spread, with health officials fearful that the Omicron variant could be even more infectious than Delta. There are also serious concerns that the variant's record-breaking mutations could make it more capable of evading existing vaccines. But while there's plenty to worry about, Omicron does come with an undeniable advantage.

