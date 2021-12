Aaron Rodgers left the Packers' Week 11 loss to the Vikings with a "very, very painful toe injury," and now we might have a diagnosis for the ailment. Appearing on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show, the reigning NFL MVP said he didn't have any lingering effects from his recent bout with COVID-19, except for "COVID toe." Rodgers and McAfee both laughed at the description in between jokes about the quarterback's COVID quarantine, so it's unclear if Rodgers was actually describing his condition. But "COVID toe" is a real medical condition, as the Wall Street Journal reported, and would theoretically be painful to overcome.

