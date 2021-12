NFL players took to Twitter Saturday night to show support to the University of Alabama after the team’s Iron Bowl win. The Iron Bowl game between the Crimson Tide and Auburn started off rough for Alabama. Nick Saban’s team had to fight their way back from a two score deficit with only one quarter left. Auburn led 10-0 going into the fourth quarter, and Alabama evened the score to force overtime. The game went into FOUR rounds of overtime until the Crimson Tide ultimately came out victorious 24-22.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO