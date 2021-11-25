ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Celebrity 2021: When do contestants start getting voted off

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6RYt_0d6tugPm00

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is still in its early days but already viewers are looking ahead to when the first elimination will be.

Soon the public will be tasked with voting off contestants until only one star remains and they are crowned Queen or King of the Castle.

The first elimination always helps to reveal which celebrity the public has most taken a liking to.

While there is not yet any official confirmation, past seasons can give some indicator as to when the first vote will take place.

Last year’s series saw campmates being voted off the show after approximately 10 days or episodes. This means that viewers can expect to say goodbye to the first celebrity around Wednesday (1 December).

This page will be updated when there is confirmation of the date.

Although no stars have been booted out of the camp yet, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was forced to exit the series on 25 November.

The broadcaster was taken to hospital as a “precaution” after he fell ill during the early hours of the morning (25 November).

By leaving the camp for medical attention, however, the 65-year-old broke the show’s Covid-19 isolation “bubble” and so has had to leave the series.

No stand-ins are expected to enter the castle to replace Madeley. The presenter has recorded a message to campmates so they know that he is feeling better and he will speak with Ant and Dec in a segment featured on Friday night’s show (26 November).

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV every night at 9.00pm.

