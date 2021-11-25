ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears Spinoff We Baby Bears Trailer Released

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith today helping kick off the holiday season, We Bare Bears fans were given a major gift this morning in the form of the first trailer for Cartoon Network's spin-off series We Baby Bears. The project was officially confirmed to be moving forward more than a year ago, so given how...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Amazon Prime Video Announces ‘As We See It’ Release Date and Trailer (TV News Roundup)

” will premiere all eight episodes on Jan. 21, 2022 and released a trailer for it. The series follows 20-something roommates — Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), who are on the autism spectrum — as they strive to get jobs, make friends and fall in love. The trailer features each of the roommates tackling their goals, with the help of family and friends along the way. “I think you are such a beautiful person that you shouldn’t have to hide who you are,” says their aide Mandy (Sosie Bacon) to Jack. “That makes me want to throw up,” he responds.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Ramps Up Fantasy, Sci-Fi and Horror Content, Announcing Premiere Dates for 2022 Series Debuts

Just as Disney Plus, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video are revving up their fantasy, horror and sci-fi series slates for winter 2021-2022 debuts, Netflix is touting the abundance of genre series headed to the streamer. Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s head of scripted series for the U.S. and Canada, announced premiere details for a slew of “geeky” shows, as well as returning fan-favorites like “Locke & Key” and “The Umbrella Academy.” “In my ten years at Netflix, it’s been thrilling to see the dropped jaws, the all-caps tweets/the hilarious memes and the passionate theories inspired by these once-in-a-lifetime moments,” Friedlander wrote in a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Ice Bear#Cartoon Network
ComicBook

Disney+ Superhero Series Extraordinary Reveals New Cast Members

Disney+ has announced the primary cast for their upcoming non-Marvel superhero show Extraordinary, which centers on a young woman who is the only person on Earth with no superpowers. The cast will be headed up by Máiréad Tyers, who is set to star in Thor director Kenneth Branagh's upcoming film Belfast. She will star in the eight-part series alongside Poldark's Sofia Oxenham and Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney. Per the official synopsis, Tyers stars as Jen, "a young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Everything Added to Netflix on December 1st

December is officially here, which still feels strange to even think about. 2021 is almost over. Fortunately, we've still got a month left before the calendar changes over, and Netflix has a ton of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup throughout that month. There are beloved films and brand new originals coming to Netflix in December, including an entire group of titles that were added first thing Wednesday morning, kicking off the month for the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

We Baby Bears Announces Premiere Date With Theme Song

We Baby Bears announced the premiere date for the Cartoon Network spinoff series. January 1 will kick off the new year with a bunch of the adorable little bears. 10 episodes will air on that day followed by two every saturday throughout the month. In Latin Americ, things get rolling on January 2. Asia Pacific regions have to wait until the 8th. And Europe joins the Middle East and Africa with a March premiere. Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy), and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) – are back as baby versions of the characters you love – traveling in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home. TRI.BE, a K-Pop supergroup is singing "The Bha Bha Song" which serves as the theme for the series. Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez are producers for the series. Anjali Bhimani, Rhys Darby, Janeane Garofalo, Young M.A., Jason Mantzoukas, Stephen Oyoung, Willow Smith, and Bernardo Velasco will all serve as guest stars.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Releases New TV Spot to Announce Ticket On-Sale Date

The Matrix Resurrections has released a new TV spot, as part of the larger announcement that tickets for the film are going on sale. Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections will go on sale on Monday, December 6th at 9am PT – mere weeks before The Matrix 4 hits theaters (as well as HBO Max) on December 22nd. As you can also see below, the new TV spot is all about the theme of Deja Vu – a concept that the original Matrix movie mythologized as a "glitch" in the artificial world of The Matrix, whenever the program code was changed.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
ComicBook

The CW Releases New Beebo Saves Christmas Preview

Beebo may have saved the day when he battled the demon Mallus in DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fourth season, but now the beloved cuddly blue plush is gearing up to save the holidays as well. On Wednesday, December 1st (that's tonight!) The CW will air the holiday special Beebo Saves Christmas and now, a new promo is giving fans their best look yet at how the cuddly creature is going to save the day and bring holiday cheer to everyone in the Arrowverse.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Living for the Stone Ocean's Big Premiere

After years of waiting, the time has finally come for Jolyne Cujoh to take the spotlight. The hero has been a favorite with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans since creator Hirohiko Araki brought her to life. Now, Netflix and David Production have given the girl her own anime, and social media is geeking out over her debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Just Dropped the Final Season of This Fan-Favorite Series

One of Netflix's most ambitious originals has officially come to an end. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the third season of its popular Lost in Space reboot series. When it was renewed for Season 3 last year, Netflix revealed that this installment would be the show's last, which means that this week's new episodes will bring the story of the Robinson family to a close.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Toy Seemingly Confirms Namor Connection

Since Marvel Studios produces everything they make with the utmost secrecy, oftentimes characters, first looks, or potential plot points are spoiled through Disney's consumer products offerings. Case in point: Wednesday evening, a LEGO set started being shared around online seemingly showing off at least one of the villains to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The set in question shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) facing a tentacled beast named Gargantos.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Begins Auction of Props From The Punisher Netflix Series

We have seen many Marvel-related auctions in the past ranging from the sale of Captain America's shield to Guardians of the Galaxy props being sold for charity. The latest auction news comes from Marvel, who posted earlier today that bidding has officially begun on a slew of props from Netflix's The Punisher series, which ran for two seasons and starred Jon Bernthal in the titular role. According to Prop Store, you can bid on everything ranging from Frank Castle's gun cleaning kit to his tombstone.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Beebo Saves Christmas Star Ben Diskin Talks Building a Character From "A Smile and a Catchphrase"

When voice actor Ben Diskin took a gig voicing a Tickle Me Elmo-style stuffed toy for an episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow back in 2017, it would have been inconceivable that, four years later, that toy would be getting its own, standalone animated special with a star-studded cast and Diskin at the center of it. Tonight, though, Beebo Saves Christmas will air on The CW, and the character, who has never uttered more than a few words, will have a whole world built around him. It's the kind of cool, funny, self-indulgent, surreal move that Legends fans love, but Diskin never could have seen it coming.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Chucky’ Renewed for Season 2 at USA Network/Syfy

NBCUniversal has pulled the string for season two of Chucky. The revival of the beloved horror franchise has aired jointly on USA Network and Syfy and, per NBCU, has reached 9.5 million viewers in its first season across all platforms. Season one wraps its run Tuesday at 10 p.m. on both basic cable networks. The series, which hails from Chucky creator Don Mancini, will make its streaming debut on Peacock starting Dec. 1. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Mancini, who exec produces the series. “Many thanks to our partners at USA,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Is Poised to Overtake a Staggering Harry Potter Record

One Piece may not be a household name in the United States, but when it comes to anime, the series is a bonafide legend. The series has millions of fans around the world, and you can see its popularity spelled out in its sales. And now, it turns out One Piece is about to overcome a record long held by Harry Potter's author.
COMICS
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dick Wolf's iconic TV series Law & Order, the show that launched a 100 imitators and spin-offs, would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Since then we've learned only some of who will be filling out the cast and now a new report gives us at least one new name that will be back, plus another that is getting added to the mix. According to Deadline, actor Anthony Anderson is the first cast member from the original series to return, reprising his role of Detective Kevin Bernard from seasons 18 – 20. Alongside Anderson is another new name for the call sheet, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy who will be playing an Assistant District Attorney.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy