Cartoon Network's We Bare Bears Spinoff We Baby Bears Trailer Released

We Baby Bears announced the premiere date for the Cartoon Network spinoff series. January 1 will kick off the new year with a bunch of the adorable little bears. 10 episodes will air on that day followed by two every saturday throughout the month. In Latin Americ, things get rolling on January 2. Asia Pacific regions have to wait until the 8th. And Europe joins the Middle East and Africa with a March premiere. Grizz (Connor Andrade), Panda (Amari McCoy), and Ice Bear (Max Mitchell) – are back as baby versions of the characters you love – traveling in a magical box to fantastic new worlds searching for a place to call home. TRI.BE, a K-Pop supergroup is singing "The Bha Bha Song" which serves as the theme for the series. Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez are producers for the series. Anjali Bhimani, Rhys Darby, Janeane Garofalo, Young M.A., Jason Mantzoukas, Stephen Oyoung, Willow Smith, and Bernardo Velasco will all serve as guest stars.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO