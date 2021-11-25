ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We're Thankful For

By Maroon Editorial Board
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer tradition, The Maroon editorial board does its best to practice gratitude. As is tradition, The Maroon would like to take the opportunity to highlight a year of ups and downs. Like everyone else on campus, we’re thrilled to be back in person. Here are a few highlights:. We...

Geoffrey Rees

Should professors create environments where students feel completely free to speak their minds or should students appreciate professors who hold students to higher standards of argumentation?
Sawtooth Elementary third-graders share what they're thankful for

Sawtooth Mountain Elementary's third-grade students have been busy before Thanksgiving, working on writing poems describing what they are thankful for. The students share a delightful cornucopia of things for which they are thankful, from siblings, cousins, and parents to great teachers and friends. There are lots of kids thankful for pets, including one lizard. Pizza was something one third-grader was especially thankful for, but food and water were high on the list for most of the children.
The People and Planning Behind President Alivisatos’s Inauguration

Last Friday, the 14th-ever inauguration of a University of Chicago President took place at Rockefeller Chapel. Before a virtual audience and an in-person crowd of invitees in the Chapel, Paul Alivisatos (A.B. ’81) officially became President of the University of Chicago. Alivisatos served as UC Berkeley's Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost, a position he held from 2017 to 2021, and as the Director of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory between 2009 and 2016.
Going Off Mute

Returning to in-person school can be daunting to introverted students, but embracing the discomfort can open us up to new experiences. It started with a ringtone. As the staccato rhythms rang throughout the classroom, sleepy heads snapped from their screens to search for the culprit. The lecture immediately came to a halt. In one swift motion, the student stashed their phone into their coat pocket. The professor took a second to recalibrate before continuing the class. This is certainly a quintessential, if somewhat embarrassing, experience to have in college, but being in the moment made me realize how much I had missed out on while stuck on Zoom. Now that many of us are newly minted In-Person College Students, there is no more mute button to save us from these fleeting moments of public scrutiny.
SGA backs student debt cancellation movement

The Student Government Association moved to join over 75 colleges across the country in signing a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday calling for the cancellation of student loan debts. “As student leaders, we have seen the harrowing financial, social, and mental health impacts...
Irene Qi

First years still finding their place on campus and forming their friend groups don’t need to feel pressured by what they see on social media.
U of C Students Re-Launch Fossil Fuel Divestment Campaign

For years, UChicago has voiced its commitment to environmental sustainability. Now, a student-run campaign is calling on the University to take what they see as a necessary next step to fulfilling this goal: cutting its financial ties with industries that contribute to planet-warming fossil fuels. Members of the student activist...
After Another Student Death, the University Must Act

To ensure the safety of our campus, the University must be more reliable in its communications, improve student transportation options, and use its resources to foster a better future for the South Side. The past few weeks have been an incredibly disturbing time for UChicago students, faculty, and staff and...
Cassidy Wilson

A neuroscience student reflects on the psychiatric system’s failure to care for its patients. OP-EDS A neuroscience student reflects on the psychiatric system’s failure to care for its patients. OP-EDS /. November 8, 2021. /. 7:04 p.m.
Student Wellness Partners with UC Med for Expedited Symptomatic Testing

There have been 48 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 211 close contacts. According to the UChicago Forward update sent on November 12, there have been 48 new cases of COVID-19 this week and 211 close contacts, bringing the campus positivity rate to 0.34 percent for this week. Three of these cases were found through surveillance testing. There are fewer than five students isolating on campus and 16 isolating off-campus.
Recent Maroon Coverage Misleads Readers

Editor’s Note: This letter to the editor is in response to The Maroon’s recent coverage of a lawsuit by a faculty member against an alumna. Maroon reporter Kate Mabus emailed Gary Tubb asking whether soliciting feedback from a professor's former students is normal practice when the professor is being considered for promotion. He did not respond. As Department Chair of Cinema and Media studies and South Asian Languages and Civilization respectively, Professors Daniel Morgan and Gary Tubb are colleagues of Professor Rochona Majumdar. The article this letter is concerned with has since been updated to include the outcome of the Department of Education’s investigation and the standard procedure for academic promotions at the University.
We’re thankful for the ability to innovate in difficult times

Despite the peaks and valleys of COVID-19. The efforts to get people vaccinated. Upticks in hospitalizations. And another transition of full and hybrid work locations – our OSF Innovation teams continued to combine their strengths and talents to solve difficult problems and routine challenges. And we couldn’t be more thankful....
Abolish Tenure

Tenure is an outdated system that cheapens instruction quality and impedes diversity. Tenure began in the 1600s to protect unorthodox thought at religious colleges and entered the mainstream in the 1900s to bolster general academic freedom. Once professors have been rigorously vetted—a seven-year process on average—they earn the status of tenure with all of the privileges it entails. In this way, universities and colleges can select and retain highly qualified faculty while simultaneously ensuring their intellectual protection, or so the traditional justifications go. However, it's time to dismantle tenure, a system that in reality disincentivizes quality teaching and stifles institutional diversity.
Natalie Hoge

Dickerson was a prominent civil rights attorney who graduated from the Law School in 1920. His painting joins a collection of portraits adorning the main hall of the law school. NEWS. Students at UChicago have founded and are now participating in UChicago's first game of "Survivor." ARTS. /. November 14,...
Rob Vail

To ensure the safety of our campus, the University must be more reliable in its communications, improve student transportation options, and use its resources to foster a better future for the South Side.
We asked: What are you thankful for?

It’s the season of thanks, so we asked members of the Carthage community, “What are you thankful for and why?” We also asked them for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes (though everyone wanted to keep their recipes secret). Amy Malczewski. Adjunct Professor of Communications and Digital Media. What are you thankful...
First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

