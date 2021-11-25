ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Elk Rings Doorbell at Estes Park Home, But Doesn’t Get Let In

By Shelby
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know (or at least should know) not to approach bull elk, but what if one approaches you? Or, invites itself over to your house?...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1230 ESPN

WATCH: Colorado Bear Raids Garage Freezer for Over $600 of Meat

This is the perfect example why you should always lock your doors, whether it's your vehicle, home or in this case specifically, garage. A video recently posted to the ViralHog YouTube channel, shows the consequences of not locking your doors. A wild bear in Breckenridge, Colorado, decided to help itself to a freezer chock full of meat.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Pets & Animals
Fort Collins, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
Estes Park, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

Here are the 4 Best Hikes in Fort Collins According to CSU Students

Attending Colorado State University is more than actually attending the classes; it's about being in one of the country's most beautiful states and enjoying it. CSU students have more than a few ways to blow off steam from the stress of collegiate life in Fort Collins. Sure, there are plenty of bars, we're talking to you, Road 34, but there is also the great outdoors of Colorado, while at Colorado State.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Dangerous Road: 10 Things To Know About Colorado’s Wolf Creek Pass

Under the right circumstances, just about any Colorado road could be dangerous, but Wolf Creek Pass is near the top of the list. A variety of factors can make a particular road hazardous. A road could be especially narrow with minimal shoulders on either side. A curvy, winding road can be dangerous - especially under the darkness of night, or when it is snow-packed and covered with ice. Add unfamiliarity with the road to the mix - and there is potential for disaster.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Midtown#Wild Animal#Elk Rings Doorbell#Wild Big Game Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
1230 ESPN

Spend the Holidays in a Colorado House That’s Built into a Cliff

Look at what it'd be like to spend the holidays in a house in Colorado that's built into a cliff that has petroglyphs nearby. The holidays are here and you could celebrate them in a completely different way in a new place in Colorado. The Cliff House is located in historic McElmo Canyon and is built into the cliff wall of a private red rock canyon.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

McWhinney is Asking You to Donate 600 Stuffed Animals for Annual Teddy Bear Drive

Spread some holiday joy and cheer for those in need!. There are hundreds of teddy bear drives going on every year, but let us point you in the direction of one in particular. The McWhinney Teddy Bear Drive has been running since Nov. 15 and is set to run through Dec. 15. In that time, the goal is to collect 600 - or more - stuffed animals for children in the hospital!
ANIMALS
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy