ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

Beware of using lead ammunition while hunting

By Aynae Simmons
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EaqJx_0d6tsxO900

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Lead ammunition is still widespread for hunting, shooting, and fishing tackle, so why are they bad?

Lead is a type of metal that was eliminated from common everyday items including gasoline, paint, solder tin cans, and pesticides. In 1991, lead ammunition was banned for waterfowl hunting.

Dr. Barnett Rattner, USGS contaminant experts said the lead poisoning in some species is not good.

“The magnitude of poisoning in some species such as waterfowl, eagles, swans, and loons is daunting,” Rattner said.

Even though lead is not automatically released into aquatic and terrestrial systems, it can slowly dissolve and enter groundwater in some environmental conditions. Dissolved lead can result in lead contamination.

Lead tackle is banned on several national wildlife refuges that have loon and swan populations.

Environmentally safe alternatives to lead ammunition exist and are available across the country.

For more information about lead ammunition, visit the West Virginia Department of Natural Resource’s website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy