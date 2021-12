Following Friday’s practice, three Green Bay Packers were officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings: tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen.) Taylor was a surprise injury this week, which means the Packers will need to find themselves a new punt gunner and kick returner for this upcoming game. Bakhtiari did not practice this week as he still is recovering from his 2020 ACL tear, while Jones could also potentially miss next week’s game as he recovers from his MCL sprain.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO