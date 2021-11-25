Supporters, family of Ahmaud Arbery speak out after guilty verdicts

Ahmaud Arbery Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — More than a month after the trial for three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery began, the jury has reached its verdict.

On Wednesday, a Glynn County jury found Travis and Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of murder. Travis McMichael was convicted of malice murder while Greg McMichael and Bryan were convicted of felony murder.

Moments after the judge read the jury’s verdicts to the courts Arbery’s family, supporters and prosecutors exited the courthouse to a cheering crowd and had the opportunity to address them.

Before anyone addressed the crowd about the outcome of the trial, Reverend Al Sharpton led them in prayer.

Arbery’s parents, Marcus Arbery Sr. and Wanda Cooper-Jones, both spoke about the justice they finally felt they had achieved for their son. Both thanked their supporters, but gave glory to God for the outcome of the trial they waited nearly two years for.

Lead Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski thanked supporters and the jury for seeing the evidence in the case and “doing the right thing.”

Dunikoski told Channel 2′s Tony Thomas that Travis McMichael’s testimony on the stand was the most pivotal moment in the trial.

The McMichaels and Bryan have not yet been sentenced. A date has not been set for a sentencing hearing.

