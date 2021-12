The 49ers' pivotal matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 took on added importance with the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night. The Saints' loss dropped New Orleans out of the No. 7 seed, allowing the 49ers to slide into that spot. Minnesota sits at No. 6 going into Sunday's game, and a 49ers win over the Vikings would vault San Francisco into the sixth seed. Now that there are seven playoff teams per conference, the Saints' loss has the 49ers in much better position.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO