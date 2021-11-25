ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

GOP Governor candidate Kevin Rinke discusses issues, Gov. Whitmer with 6 News’ Tim Skubick

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In his most extensive interview to date, newly announced GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke shared with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick his views on the false claims of rigging of the last presidential election, carrying guns into schools and comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the old Yugo automobile.

Former car guy Kevin Rinke is ready to spend $10 million of his own cash to become Michigan’s next governor, but first he has to win a crowded 12-persons GOP primary to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

On the issues, Mr. Rinke is pro-guns, however, on carrying guns into schools…

“I’m not going to put on an AR-15 on my back and walk into schools as a parent. That appears inappropriate,” he said.

On the former president’s charge that the presidential election was rigged:

“I’ve seen nothing that would tell me the election was rigged.”

On promising never to raise taxes:

“I’m not going to get locked into any pledge when it comes to regarding taxes.”

Many Republicans opposed the now defunct Equal Rights Amendment, however Rinke says he supports it.

In his opening campaign commercial, he came out swinging at Governor Whitmer, comparing her to the communist built Yugo automobile, which he contends was used as an analogy.

“I was not calling the sitting governor a Yugo as it would apply to this is what you look like, this is who you are. What I was doing was making an analogy,” he said.

And that analogy he explains, was that the Yugo was a failed car, just as Governor Whitmer is a “failed governor.”

For example, he contends the governor made a fatal mistake by signing the new no fault car insurance bill because it is hurting those with brain injuries who may not be getting treatments because of the law.

“I would not have signed the bill as presented. Absolutely not,” said Rinke.

