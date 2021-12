The Valley Stream American Legion Post 854 hall hosted residents from the Town of Hempstead’s ANCHOR program for a night out on the town of dinner and dancing last Friday. ANCHOR stands for Answering the Needs of Citizens with Handicaps through Organized Recreation, a comprehensive year-round program serving over one thousand children and adults with special needs who reside in the Town of Hempstead. For 40 years, the American Legion has held the ANCHOR dance for handicapped teens and adults to enjoy themselves while being a part of the wider community. Boy Scout Troop 116 and Girl Scout Troop 99 assisted as a service troop, helping to prep the banquet hall for the dance as well as dishing out refreshments to guests.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO