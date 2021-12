I tweeted the other day that my bank received a refund from a retailer but, due to the account being in GBP (UK) and the retailer trading in zł (Poland), the refund lost a lot of value. Over £170 to be exact on a purchase that was for over £2,500. Sure, the £170 is a mixture of exchange rate costs and fees, but a straight reversal of a transaction should not incur such costs and punitive rates.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO