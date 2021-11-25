ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking a cold start Friday, with a warmer weekend

By John Ross
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK FRIDAY: After a chilly Thanksgiving day, the overnight hours dip even colder. Despite relaxing winds, we keep a slight breeze out of the north and skies remain clear into the first half of the night. The one thing making early Friday more...

