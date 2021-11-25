Tracking a cold start Friday, with a warmer weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. EXTENDED: We'll remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures well above average in the mid-upper 40s. Typically we see daytime highs near that number. Tomorrow is the warmest day of the week with record highs in jeopardy as we rise to about 70 in the afternoon. Luckily we're not overly breezy so it's going to be a great day to get outside. We stay mild on Friday, only dropping a couple degrees with a front to our north. An upper level system moving in from the west will bring a bit more clouds and cooler temperatures for Saturday as highs fall back into the lower 50s. A wind shift to the southwest on Sunday will bring us back into the upper 50s, but a disturbance sliding along the upper low will bring a chance of rain for the eastern half of the area through mid-late afternoon. Monday starts off chilly but we're dry in the mid-upper 40s. The middle of next week gets interesting with a low moving in from the Rockies on Tuesday, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the timing and track and how that will align with temperatures. Right now, precipitation is in the forecast and looks like predominantly rain, but a shift in the track could change the precipitation type and intensity for our area. Stay tuned!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO