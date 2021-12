Well, that didn’t take long. Lincoln Riley, who’s been in Southern California for all of three days, already has his quarterback. Five-star recruit Malachi Nelson, who had previously signed with Riley at Oklahoma, has flipped his commitment from the Sooners to the Trojans. Nelson is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 overall recruit in the class of 2023.

