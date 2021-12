Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter needed another rebound to secure his first career triple-double and his teammates made sure he got it. Porter, who is playing point guard for the Rockets this season, finished the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Needless to say, it was a close call on whether or not he would actually notch the accomplishment and he may not have gotten it without help from his teammates.

