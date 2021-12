Rodgers wasn't present at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Rodgers made his return from a one-game absence this past Sunday against the Seahawks after a bout with COVID-19. The Packers didn't mention that he picked up any sort of injury during the team's 17-0 win, but Demovsky hinted Rodgers could be dealing with a toe issue. Rodgers also may be getting the day off for maintenance purposes, so his listing on Wednesday's practice report will be of keen interest.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO