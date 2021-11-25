Rain Doesn’t Deter Thanksgiving Sharing

This may be unpopular to some, but Christmas doesn't start until after Thanksgiving. Alright, you "too soon Santas" and "holly jolly jackoffs," this one is for you. Would it kill you to just enjoy one holiday at a time? This drives me crazy every year and for some reason, it annoys me, even more, this year. In my humble opinion, the Christmas season does not begin until we've had the chance to complain about eating too much turkey on Thanksgiving.

FESTIVAL ・ 9 DAYS AGO