Rain Doesn’t Deter Thanksgiving Sharing

Despite rainy weather, the 14th annual Fathers & Flashlights urban campout took place on the fields surrounding West University Elementary School, with 523 kids and 249 dads. More than 240 volunteer moms helped out. Fathers & Flashlights co-chairs were the Hill, Huth, and Knysh families. Campers (including this group pictured) donned ponchos, played football and tag, and enjoyed lawn games, camel visits, a petting zoo, a speed radar cage, face painting, catch-and-release fishing, and a tie-dye station. A rainbow brightened the experience even more. The event raised over $160,000 for West U parks plus additional in-kind donations valued at $24,000. The Park Lovers’ Ball is Feb. 5, 2022. See westuparks.org for details and find more photos and details about the 2021 Fathers & Flashlights, see “Urban campouts” by Karen Vine Fuller.
