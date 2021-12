OXFORD, Ohio— Precious Ayah scored 12 of his career-high 18 points in the first half to lead Miami to an 80-65 victory over Stetson Tuesday. Miami (3-0) scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed. Dae Dae Grant poured in 16 of his 18 points after halftime for the RedHawks, while Dalonte Brown added 16 points and Myja White chipped in 11. Josh Smith had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Stetson (1-2).

OXFORD, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO