I am hoping that someone can help me with an issue I am currently having. I have a Mac with the M1 chipset. I have VMware Fusion running windows 11 and for the most part it's working. The problem is that the VMware Tools are not available. A google search has suggested using the Microsoft Remote Desktop (MRD) application to connect to the VM and that at least will allow for the graphics to be scalable and better.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO