ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Audit: More oversight needed on West Virginia state licensing boards

By The Charleston Gazette-Mail, Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sn0xp_0d6tnGPX00

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A recently released legislative audit found that the state’s professional and occupational licensing boards ended the 2020-21 budget year with balances totaling more than $436 million dollars.

Another Justice family company is being sued; this one in Alabama

According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, the audit reported that the overwhelming majority of the state’s 791 special revenue accounts for the various panels have no strict limit on their balance amounts. Meanwhile, 10 boards that do have statutory limits on their budget surplus were out of compliance.

The audit recommended state lawmakers create maximum balances for each account, as well as give the Legislature authority to “sweep” excess funds and redirect the money to other state funding needs.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Greenlight Dispensary coming soon to West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A new medical-grade marijuana dispensary is expanding east. Founded in Arkansas, Greenlight Dispensary is traveling to the Mountain State. Stores are currently open in Arkansas and Missouri and plans are in motion for opening a store in Illinois. In West Virginia will be located in Princeton, Beckley, Lewisburg, Logan and Stollings. […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Commission president urges public to take COVID-19 precautions this winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This afternoon the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported an increase of 138 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County today, Wednesday, Dec. 1. Because of the increasing numbers and following the Thanksgiving holiday, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is warning residents of the county to take precautions to help prevent a “winter COVID […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

WVU president in hot seat with resolution on no-confidence vote

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University’s president is in the hot seat. The school’s faculty senate has a resolution on a no-confidence vote for E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. The resolution claims Gee and Reed haven’t been transparent on hiring practices and refused to enforce a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, even though […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia American Water acquires Page-Kincaid PSD’s water distribution system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Page-Kincaid Public Service District’s water distribution system. The Page-Kincaid Public Service District, which served approximately 650 customers in Fayette County, WV, will now be full customers of West Virginia American Water. West Virginia American Water started supplying water […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Weather#Ap#Justice#The Legislature Authority#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30. Three new deaths were reported. These include a 70-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 68-year-old male who was unvaccinated.  Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ski season opens in West Virginia; big economic impact expected

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is about to get a big, annual economic shot in the arm.On Thanksgiving Day, Snowshoe Resort opened for skiing in Pocahontas County. Timberline Resort followed with a preview weekend and is scheduled to open this coming weekend.Winterplace and Canaan Valley are shooting for mid-December with Oglebay not long after […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Mural in Charleston’s West Side completed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The “Cultivate Kindness” mural on Charleston’s West Side is now complete, according to a press release from the City of Charleston. The mural, entitled “Cultivate Kindness,” was a collaborative effort between the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and the City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art (COPA), officials say. “We wanted […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Nearly 9,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, ODH reports a total of 1,699,161 (+8,944) cases, leading to 86,878 (+425) hospitalizations and 10,807 (+42) admissions into the ICU. ODH reported 104 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,587. The state is updating […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Cabell Huntington Hospital strike ends with contract approval

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell Huntington Hospital strike has ended. SEIU District 1199 has voted on Cabell Huntington Hospital’s latest offer and voted to approve the contract. According to Regional Director Sherri McKinney, this could mean that workers could be back to work as early as Thursday – and no later than Monday. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Special Metals, union workers return to the bargaining table

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Another labor dispute in Huntington is returned to the bargaining table today. United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3. According to the union’s president, Chad Johnson, they’ve exchanged proposals, but there’s been no real movement just […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Union workers receive new offer from Cabell Huntington Hospital

HUNTINGTON, WV – (WOWK) – As the Service Employees International Union District 1199 workers continue their strike against Cabell Huntington Hospital for the 27th day, union and hospital officials met with a federal mediator at the Ramada Hotel in Huntington to begin renegotiations. According to Sherri McKinney, the regional director of the SEIU District, the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
972K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy