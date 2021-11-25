ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Media firm NZME may opt to bargain content deal with Google, Facebook

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Nov 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand media firm NZME on Friday said it may opt to engage directly with Google and Facebook for fair payment for its news content even as the country’s news publishers association sought regulatory approval for collective bargaining with the digital platforms.

The News Publishers' Association (NPA) on Thursday filed here an application with the New Zealand Commerce Commission (NZCC) seeking approval on behalf of its members to collectively bargain with Alphabet unit Google and Meta Platforms , formerly Facebook, for fair payments for news published on their websites.

NPA represents about 50 daily and community newspapers in New Zealand.

"While NZME fully supports the NPA application, it is important to note that participation in the arrangement proposed by the NPA is voluntary," NZME said in a statement here.

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald, added that it may continue to engage directly with the tech giants and will have full discretion to choose whether to participate in the collective bargaining initiative while the NZCC reviews the application.

NZME’s portfolio also includes several regional newspapers, as well as radio channels and online websites.

Google and Facebook have been required here since March to negotiate with Australian news outlets for content that drives traffic and advertising to their websites.

Earlier this month, the search engine giant said here it will spend A$1.00 billion ($718.80 million) in Australia over five years to mend its ties months after a threat to pull its services from the country. ($1 = 1.3912 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Yamini C S and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australian watchdog sues supermarket chain Coles over staff underpayments

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Coles Group (COL.AX), Australia's second-biggest grocery chain, is being sued by the country's industrial relations watchdog for underpaying staff over three years, the parties said in separate announcements on Thursday. In a raft of allegations against one of the country's biggest employers, the Fair Work Ombudsman...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Bargaining#Newspapers#Advertising#Nzme#Npa#Alphabet#Meta Platforms#The New Zealand Herald#Australian#Yamini C S
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
enplugged.com

October 2020: New Facebook Content Standards

How Will Changes to Facebook’s Terms of Service Affect Your Business?. To say that 2020 has been a year of changes would be an understatement! While we never know what the future will bring, one thing I can say for certain is that social media will continue to change and evolve.
SMALL BUSINESS
okcheartandsoul.com

Google, Twitter, Meta receive 8 legal complaints for not removing banned content

Google, Twitter, and Meta (beforehand Fb) acquired a complete of eight new administrative measures in Russia for failing to take away banned content material from their networks, in accordance with a Moscow court docket on Tuesday. Two protocols have been registered in opposition to Google below Half four of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code (failure to take away hyperlinks) and one protocol below Half 2 of the identical Article (failure to take away banned content material), the court docket stated, in accordance with ANI. Google was fined a complete of 39 million rubles (USD 520,00) in September for failing to delete content material that was forbidden in Russia, together with incitement to extremism, in addition to refusing to retain private information of Russian nationals inside Russia.
INTERNET
enplugged.com

Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Media

Facebook Presentation Secrets for Social Networking. Presentation is all about what your visitor sees first (usually an image and/or video) on Facebook and social networking. Scrolling through the feed content, your social media post must attract attention. Therefore, a featured image or video thumbnail of the required dimensions and file size is of paramount importance.
INTERNET
spglobal.com

Social media critics may have wrong target in federal push for algorithm opt-out

U.S. lawmakers' focus on recommender algorithms in a recent pair of bills may be ineffective as legislators seek to address broader harms caused by social media platforms. The algorithms have become the center of legislative attention, including a bipartisan, bicameral push to mandate an option for users to opt out of personalized content targeting. The move comes after leaked documents from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen highlighted how the platforms impact teenage girls' mental health, among other concerns, including promulgating hate speech. Recommender algorithms, automated tools that make content more personalized and social media more addictive, ultimately design what users see online.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Australian Tycoon to Help Small Publishers Strike Deals With Google, Facebook

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian small publishers will get a leg up in their fight to secure licensing deals with Google and Facebook after the country's richest person said his philanthropic organisation would seek a collective bargaining arrangement for them. The Minderoo Foundation, owned by Andrew Forrest, chairman of iron ore miner...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Google Agrees to Pay French News Agency for Use of Content Online

Google and the French news agency Agence France-Presse have agreed on a licensing deal that will see Google start paying for use of AFP’s news content—a significant step in a years-long effort by French news publishers and regulators to bring the tech giant to the bargaining table. Both parties declined...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Google Reaches Content Deals With German Publishers

BERLIN (AP) — Google said Friday it has signed agreements with several large German publishers to avoid copyright disputes over the use of their material. The Internet giant said it reached deals with publishers including news weeklies Der Spiegel and Die Zeit, technology portals Golem and Netzwelt, as well as the business publications WirtschaftsWoche and Manager Magazin.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook tests giving more control of News Feed content to users again

Facebook parent company Meta said it is testing new ways for users to customize the content they see in their News Feeds. The company said in a blog post Thursday that the test, available to a “small percentage” of users to start, would allow people to adjust their preferences to increase or reduce the amount of content they see from specific friends, family, groups, and pages they’re connected with on the platform.
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy