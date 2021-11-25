ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 05:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Hardy Counties. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops, mainly west of Interstate 81. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Near passes. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below zero expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Point Lay west. * WHEN...Now to noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be especially hazardous on portions of Highway 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Humboldt County, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-01 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be especially hazardous on portions of Highway 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 02:44:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds, blowing snow with low visibility, and very cold wind chills occuring. Plan visibility of one half mile or less. Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph. Wind chills to 40 below. * WHERE...Near Point Hope. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds gusting to 45 mph at Point Hope are causing blowing snow with visibility one half mile or less at times and wind chills to 40 below. Conditions are expected to improve this afternoon as winds slowly decrease. These winds chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 12:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx.
ADA COUNTY, ID
#Frost Advisory#Interior
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Allegany County. In West Virginia, Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mississippi, New Madrid by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 09:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mississippi; New Madrid Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Fulton, northwestern Hickman, southern Mississippi and northeastern New Madrid Counties through 145 PM CST At 109 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near East Prairie to near Farrenburg to near Clayton. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hickman around 115 PM CST. Big Oak Tree State Park around 125 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Towosahgy State Historic Site and Dorena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland, Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Highland County. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Garrett County. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat, Juneau, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, Pelican, Sitka, Port Alexander, Petersburg, Hyder and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. Blowing snow Wednesday evening will reduce visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest snowfall rates expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Accumulation will be highly variable in snow showers. Snow will become more powdery through time and accumulate quickly.
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and the Highway 97 corridor. This includes Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Chiloquin, Beatty, Keno, Bonanza, and Chemult. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Frederick, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Frederick; Rockingham; Shenandoah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Hardy Counties. The highest winds are most likely along and east of taller ridgetops, mainly west of Interstate 81. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. The strongest winds are most likely in two rounds: one around midday into early Thursday afternoon, and another one Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 14:28:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Anasco, Moca, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 19:07:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-01 19:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Anasco; Moca; Rincon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM AST this evening for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following , Aguada, Anasco, Moca and Rincon. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 21:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds gusting to 60 mph. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap.
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT

Community Policy