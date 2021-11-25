Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-06 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Degraded air quality due to poor mixing expected. * WHERE...The Klamath Basin and the Highway 97 corridor. This includes Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Chiloquin, Beatty, Keno, Bonanza, and Chemult. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO