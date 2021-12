The National Dog Show is back this year at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, and we got the chance to talk to the host. An annual Thanksgiving tradition at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, the National Dog Show is celebrating 20 years this year—and John O’Hurley has been its host from the beginning. Well known for his role as J. Peterman on Seinfeld, O’Hurley has a great deal to say about canines in his three books, Before the Dog Can Eat Your Homework, First You Have to Do It, It’s Okay to Miss the Bed on the First Jump and The Perfect Dog (which inspired the musical of the same name). The year’s show will be held Nov. 20–21.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO